Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Donald Stoker
Donald Stoker is the Fulbright Distinguished Professor of Political Science at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna. Previously he was Professor of Strategy and Policy for the US Naval War College’s Monterey Program at the Naval Postgraduate School. In 2016, he was a Fellow of the Changing Character of War Programme at the University of Oxford’s Pembroke College.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use