Donald L. Fennimore
Donald L. Fennimore is an expert in the field of American metal objects, in particular early nineteenth-century silver. His articles have appeared in Antiques, The American Art Journal, and other publications.
Elizabeth von Habsburg is the president of Masterson-Gurr-Johns, Inc., an appraisal and fine arts consulting firm with offices in New York and London.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use