Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don Norman
Don Norman is a co-founder of the Nielsen Norman Group, and holds graduate degrees in both engineering and psychology. His many books include Emotional Design, The Design of Future Things, and Living with Complexity, and The Design of Everyday Things. He lives in Silicon Valley, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Design of Everyday Things
The ultimate guide to human-centered design Even the smartest among us can feel inept as we fail to figure out which light switch or oven…
The Design of Future Things
First, businesses discovered quality as a key competitive edge; next came service. Now, Donald A. Norman, former Director of the Institute for Cognitive Science at…
Emotional Design
Why attractive things work better and other crucial insights into human-centered designEmotions are inseparable from how we humans think, choose, and act. In Emotional Design,…
Things That Make Us Smart
In Things That Make Us Smart, Donald A. Norman explores the complex interaction between human thought and the technology it creates, arguing for the development…
Turn Signals Are The Facial Expressions Of Automobiles
From water faucets and airplane cockpits to the concept of ”real time” and the future of memory, this wide-ranging tour through technology provides a new…
The Psychology Of Everyday Things
Even the smartest among us can feel inept as we fail to figure our which light switch or oven burner to turn on, or whether…