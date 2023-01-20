Free shipping on orders $35+
Deborah Reber
Deborah Reber is a bestselling author, certified life coach, and speaker who has spent the past fifteen years writing inspiring books for women and teens. However, raising a twice-exceptional son and experiencing the heartaches, headaches, confusion, and unexpected gifts that are typical for parents raising these exceptional kids sparked a transformation in her passion and led to a conscious shift from the realm of teen advocacy to the world of supporting the millions of parents who are raising unique kids. She is building a community of supportive parents of neurodiverse children through TiLT Parenting—a website, podcast, and social media community. She lives in New Jersey.
