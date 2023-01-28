Free shipping on orders $35+
Debbie Kay Sams
Debbie Kay Sams has written for Practical Horseman, Equine Journal, and Instructor magazines. For many years she has organized and led drill-team riding for all ages at her stable and at her local 4H camp. Sams is a member of the Eastern New York Dressage and Combined Training Association.
By the Author
101 Drill Team Exercises for Horse & Rider
Build teamwork and good horsemanship as you work through these fun and rewarding exercises. With clearly drawn arena diagrams and step-by-step instructions for each exercise,…