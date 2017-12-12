Dean Mitchell, MD, is the leading expert in sublingual allergy immunotherapy in the United States. He had been in practice for seven years following the conventional methods of allergy cures when he first learned of sublingual allergy immunotherapy (allergy drops) and has been one of its strongest proponents. He now runs a private practice, Ocean Allergy & Nutrition, in Manhattan. Dr. Mitchell's patients come from all over the US to receive his treatments. He is a fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology and is a member of the Joint Council of Allergy and Immunology. For ten years he was a clinical instructor of medicine at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. He graduated from Brown University in 1982 and received his MD from the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in 1986. He lives in Long Island with his wife and two sons. When he’s not busy with his patients, he enjoys playing baseball with his kids.