David Wessel

David Wessel is a senior fellow and director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution. He joined Brookings in 2014 after 30 years as a reporter, editor and columnist at The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of two New York Times bestsellers. In Fed We Trust: Ben Bernanke’s War on the Great Panic (2009) and Red Ink: Inside the High-Stakes Politics of the Federal Budget (2012.) He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes, one in 1984 for Boston Globe series on the persistence of racism in Boston and the other in 2003 for Wall Street Journal series on corporate wrong-doing. He appears often on NPR’s Morning Edition and tweets frequently at @davidmwessel. He resides in Washington, D.C.

