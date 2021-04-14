David Lewis

David Lewis is a Seattle native and tour guide who has written extensively for the Seattle Weekly, The Stranger, and BlackPast.org, among other publications. His earliest published work focused on Indigenous history, and he is passionate about educating the world about Seattle’s Indigenous culture—beyond the common saying "we are on Duquamish land."



David has written about every facet of Seattle culture, from food, to music, to history, to politics. He speaks Mandarin and can read Chinese, which has come in handy when scouring for Seattle’s best Chinese food. He is also working on a complete history of Seattle titled Death of Ghost Land and is heavily involved in the local film and theater community, appearing in a variety of plays and writing and directing numerous short films for the Film Forum's Local Sightings festival.