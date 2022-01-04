David Cicilline

David N. Cicilline serves Rhode Island’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Cicilline is a leader in Congress on issues of core American values, serving as Chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, and Vice Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Prior to his election to Congress, Cicilline served two terms as Mayor of Providence where he rooted out the corruption of his notorious—and imprisoned—predecessor Buddy Cianci. He is a graduate of Brown University and the Georgetown University Law Center and resides today in Providence.