Daniel Franklin
Daniel Franklin is the executive editor of the Economist and editor of the Economist‘s annual publication, The World in, which focuses on the years ahead. Since joining the Economist in 1983, he has written about Soviet and East European affairs, covered great European upheavals — from the collapse of communism to the signing of the Maastricht Treaty — and been Britain Editor and later Washington Bureau Chief in the US. He is the co-editor of Megachange (Economist Books, 2012).Read More
By the Author
Megatech
In the not-too-distant future, we'll be plugging our brains into the internet, replacing our worn-out body parts, and eating meat grown in a lab. If…