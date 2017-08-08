Daniel Franklin

Daniel Franklin is the executive editor of the Economist and editor of the Economist‘s annual publication, The World in, which focuses on the years ahead. Since joining the Economist in 1983, he has written about Soviet and East European affairs, covered great European upheavals — from the collapse of communism to the signing of the Maastricht Treaty — and been Britain Editor and later Washington Bureau Chief in the US. He is the co-editor of Megachange (Economist Books, 2012).