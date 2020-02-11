Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dan Gutman
Dan Gutman is the author of many novels for children, including four other Million Dollar books: The Million Dollar Strike, The Million Dollar Goal, The Million Dollar Kick, The Million Dollar Shot; the Funny Boy books; and Virtually Perfect (winner of the Nevada Young Readers’ Award a Virginia Young Readers’ Award nominee). He lives with his family in New Jersey.
Visit his website, http://www.dangutman.com
