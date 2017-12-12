<div>CYNTHIA SASS, M.P.H., M.A., R.D., is a licensed dietitian and nationally recognized nutrition expert who has been working with couples on their food issues for ten years. She is seen regularly by 40,000 Tampa Bay residents who watch her Life Matters health segments on the CBS affiliate’s morning show there. She is a national media spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association. She has been published in <i>Self</i>, <i>Cooking Light</i>, <Elle Girl</i>, and <i>FHM</i> and has been quoted as an expert in the <i>New York Times</i>, the <i>Wall Street Journal</i>, the <i>Chicago Tribune</i>, the <i>Washington Post</i>, <i>Glamour</i>, <i>Seventeen</i>, <i>Cosmopolitan</i>, <i>Woman’s Day</i>, <i>Ladies Home Journal</i>, the <i>New York Post</i>, <i>Health</i>, <i>Prevention</i>, <i>Redbook</i>, <i>Self</i>, <i>Shape</i>, <i>Fitness</i>, and many other publications. She lives in Tampa, Florida. <BR><BR>DENISE MAHER is a freelance writer whose stories about health, fitness, nutrition and relationships have appeared in <i>Self</i>, <i>Cosmopolitan</i>, <i>Details</i>, <i>Time Out New York</i>, <i>Mademoiselle</i>, <i>New York</i>, and many other publications. She lives in New York.</div>