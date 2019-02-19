Crystal Dwyer Hansen
Entrepreneur and founder of CrystalVision Ltd and Skinny Life, Crystal is certified by the American Board of Hypnotherapy, Member of the International Coaching Federation, and a Wellness and Nutrition expert. Through Crystal’s personal life change coaching, speaking, CD programs, video’s, books and articles, people all over the world have experienced profound and lasting transformation in relationships, career, health & wellness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use