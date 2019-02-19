Craig Selness

Craig Selness developed necrosis of the hip in 2010 and, after five surgeries in thirteen months, still struggles with near constant pain. He earned a B.A. from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Divinity degree from Bethel Seminary, an M.A. in Pastoral Counseling from Santa Clara University, and his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. He and his wife Brenda founded Cornerstone Community Church in San Jose, California, which merged with Menlo Church, San Jose, where he still serves as the Pastor of Community Life.