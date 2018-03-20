Cookshack Cookshack

Cookshack, located in Ponca City, Oklahoma, has been making smokers for almost 35 years. These smoke-cooking experts offer state-of-the-art smoker ovens, a discussion forum, recipes, and a recipe contest. Once sold only to restaurants, supermarkets, meat markets, caterers, and other retail food service businesses, their smokers are now popular among home cooks everywhere. Now all cooks can do what the professionals do, in their own back yard.