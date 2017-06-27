Colonel Trevor N. Dupuy
Colonol Trevor N. Dupuy is the author of over 25 books, including the nineteen-volume Military History of World War II and Elusive Victory: The Arab-Israeli Wars.
By the Author
The Evolution Of Weapons And Warfare
The Evolution of Weapons and Warfare is not only a historical study of mankind's most time-honored enterprise--war--but an excellent way to understand the potentiality of…