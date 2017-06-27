Colonel Rod Paschall
A graduate of West Point and the U.S. Naval War College, Colonel Rod Paschall is a decorated veteran of five campaigns in Vietnam and the director of the U.S. Army Military History Institute at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Defeat Of Imperial Germany, 1917-1918
"Genuinely original perspectives on and insight into WWI's blood-soaked endgame."--KirkusJanuary 1917. On the Western Front the armies of Imperial Germany, Great Britain, and France were…