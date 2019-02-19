Christina Vrba

Christina S. Vrba lives and works in northwestern Connecticut. When not spinning tales, Christina loves poking about in comic book shops and the children’s sections of bookstores, spending time with her husband and son, and caring for her personal menagerie of creatures, including dogs, cats, gerbils, and two much-loved goldfish.



Since earning her degree in 1998, Gail Yerrill has illustrated gift wrap, greeting cards, and books. Her soft, whimsical illustrations are loved by children and adults alike. Gail lives in a village in Bedfordshire, England, with her husband, 2 children, and 2 very naughty-but-cute cats.