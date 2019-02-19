Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christina Vrba
Christina S. Vrba lives and works in northwestern Connecticut. When not spinning tales, Christina loves poking about in comic book shops and the children’s sections of bookstores, spending time with her husband and son, and caring for her personal menagerie of creatures, including dogs, cats, gerbils, and two much-loved goldfish.
Since earning her degree in 1998, Gail Yerrill has illustrated gift wrap, greeting cards, and books. Her soft, whimsical illustrations are loved by children and adults alike. Gail lives in a village in Bedfordshire, England, with her husband, 2 children, and 2 very naughty-but-cute cats.
By the Author
The Stable Cat's Christmas
One night in Bethlehem, a small, dust-colored cat returns to her stable to find that a Baby has been born in the night. As all…