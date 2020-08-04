Charlotte Beers

Texas-born Charlotte Beers has combined her business insight with an innate Southern charm to become a legend in the competitive world of advertising. Featured on the covers of Fortune and Businessweek as one of the most powerful women in America, Charlotte and her mantra of the difference between products and brands revolutionized major ad campaigns brought unprecedented success to her clients and the advertising agencies she managed.



Charlotte began her career in advertising as an account executive at J. Walter Thompson Advertising, later becoming the first female senior vice president in the firm’s history. From J. Walter Thompson, Charlotte brought her skills to Tatham-Laird & Kudner as CEO. Her success led her to her next position as chairman/CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, a multinational advertising agency. Harvard Business School still teaches their bestselling case study on leadership entitled “Charlotte Beers at Ogilvy.”



From 2001 to 2003, Charlotte served as Undersecretary of State under Secretary of State Colin Powell. For her service, Charlotte was awarded the distinguished service medal, the State Department’s highest honor.



Charlotte currently serves on the board of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and conducts seminars throughout the United States and Europe, teaching women the tools for transforming themselves into managers and leaders in the many industries they represent.



Charlotte resides in Charleston, South Carolina.