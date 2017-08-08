Charles Maring

David Tutera is a contributing entertaining expert on ABC’s The View, TBS’s Movie and a Makeover, and The Wayne Brady Show. He has been featured on Oprah, The Today Show, CNN, E!, and the Style Network. His work has also been featured in such publications as the New York Times, USA Today, the London Times, the Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, Redbook, and Town & Country. Tutera lives in New York City and maintains offices in Manhattan and Mamoroneck, New York. His previous books are A Passion for Parties (Simon & Schuster) and America Entertains (STC).

