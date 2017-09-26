Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charlan Nemeth
Charlan Nemeth is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. She lives in San Francisco.Read More
By the Author
In Defense of Troublemakers
An eminent psychologist explains why dissent should be cherished, not fearedWe've decided by consensus that consensus is good. In In Defense of Troublemakers, psychologist Charlan…