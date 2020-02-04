Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Catherine McCormack

Catherine McCormack is a writer, historian, independent curator, and author of The Art of Looking Up. She is the founder of the women and art study program at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, where she teaches. She earned her PhD in art history from University College London. Her writing has appeared in the Independent and the Architectural Review. She lives in London.
Read More Arrow Icon