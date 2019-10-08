Brent E. Jones

Brent Jones holds a BA in Economics from University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. After 20 years in business operations and corporate writing, he became a full-time writer. He was awarded the 2017 Mayborn Literary Conference Personal Essay prize and his work has appeared in US Navy Cruiser Sailors’ Association magazine. Days of Steel Rain is his first book and the culmination of a decade of research.