Brent Crowe, PH.D.
Brent Crowe is Vice President with Student Leadership University. He is married to Christina and has three children, Gabriel, Charis and Mercy. He holds a Doctorate in Leadership in Applied Theology along with a Masters of Divinity in Evangelism and a Masters of Arts in Ethics, from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He lives in Orlando, Florida.
By the Author
Sacred Intent
Crowe speaks to tens of thousands each year, instilling leadership skills and motivating his audience to imagine what you would do for the glory of…