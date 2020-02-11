Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brendán Murphy
Brendán Murphy was born in Dublin, Ireland and picked up all his best excuses from his younger brother and sisters. When home sick with goose bumps or a frog in his throat, he read comic books. Brendán attended Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where every summer he painted yellow lines on the brick roads, and the University of Cincinnati School of Design, where he learned to color inside and outside the lines. Brendán lives and works in New York with his wife, Catherine, and his two sons, Aran and Rowan.Read More
