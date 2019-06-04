Bonnie Jensen





MELISSA REAGAN is an ECPA Top Shelf Book Cover Award winner who loves to write almost as much as she loves to design stuff. She most recently contributed to the book Winds of Heaven, Stuff of Earth by Andrew Greer. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

BONNIE RICKNER JENSEN is a bestselling author who has written more than thirty children’s and gift books as well as thousands of greeting cards. She is the writer behind the bestselling Really Woolly® brand, with more than a million books sold, including the ECPA Gold Award-winning. Bonnie has won a Retailer’s Choice Award for her bookand also several Louie Awards for her work in the social expression industry. Her favorite inspirations are her grandchildren, running, and sunshine. Originally from Napoleon, Ohio, Bonnie resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.