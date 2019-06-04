Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bonnie Jensen
BONNIE RICKNER JENSEN is a bestselling author who has written more than thirty children’s and gift books as well as thousands of greeting cards. She is the writer behind the bestselling Really Woolly® brand, with more than a million books sold, including the ECPA Gold Award-winning Really Woolly Bedtime Prayers. Bonnie has won a Retailer’s Choice Award for her book I Love You Head to Toe and also several Louie Awards for her work in the social expression industry. Her favorite inspirations are her grandchildren, running, and sunshine. Originally from Napoleon, Ohio, Bonnie resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.Read More
MELISSA REAGAN is an ECPA Top Shelf Book Cover Award winner who loves to write almost as much as she loves to design stuff. She most recently contributed to the book Winds of Heaven, Stuff of Earth by Andrew Greer. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee.
By the Author
She Believes...
A powerful little book that reinforces the beauty of believing the best in a world that showcases the worst.God is faithful despite our flaws, our…
She Believes... Journal
A paperback journal to encourage women of all ages to be confident and brave in an uncertain world.God is faithful despite our flaws, our falls,…