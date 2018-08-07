Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bhaskar Sunkara

Bhaskar Sunkara is the founder and editor of Jacobin, which he launched in 2010 as an undergraduate at George Washington University. He has written for The New York Times, Le Monde, VICE, and The Washington Post. Sunkara lives in Brooklyn, New York.
