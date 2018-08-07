Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bhaskar Sunkara
Bhaskar Sunkara is the founder and editor of Jacobin, which he launched in 2010 as an undergraduate at George Washington University. He has written for The New York Times, Le Monde, VICE, and The Washington Post. Sunkara lives in Brooklyn, New York.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Socialist Manifesto
From one of the most prominent voices on the American Left, a galvanizing argument for why we need socialism in the United States todayWith the…