Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bettyann H. Kevles
Bettyann Holtzmann Kevles is a writer whose reviews of books on science have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and on National Public Radio's Science Friday. She is the author of Females of the Species: Sex and Survival in the Animal Kingdom.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Naked To The Bone
A century ago, the living body, like most of the material world, was opaque. Then Wilhelm Roentgen captured and X-ray image of his wife's finger—her…