Rear Admiral Bern Anderson (U.S. Navy, retired) was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1900, attended the United States Naval Academy, and became a commissioned officer in 1920. From 1952 to 1960, he was technical adviser and assistant to Samuel Eliot Morison in the preparation of the 14-volume History of United States Naval Operations in World War II. He is the author of Surveyor of the Sea: The Life and Voyages of Captain George Vancouver, published in 1960.