Bern Anderson
Rear Admiral Bern Anderson (U.S. Navy, retired) was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1900, attended the United States Naval Academy, and became a commissioned officer in 1920. From 1952 to 1960, he was technical adviser and assistant to Samuel Eliot Morison in the preparation of the 14-volume History of United States Naval Operations in World War II. He is the author of Surveyor of the Sea: The Life and Voyages of Captain George Vancouver, published in 1960.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
By Sea And By River
Less bloody and less known than the land campaigns of the Civil War, the naval battles--and especially the naval blockade of the South--were crucial factors…