Becky Powell
Becky Powell now works as an insurance agent. Her oldest children, Madison and Boone, have graduated from Baylor University and her youngest, John Luke, is a freshman in college. Alongside her career, Becky remains active in her church and volunteer work, including Helping Hand Home and YoungLife. She and her three children live in Austin, Texas.
Katherine Reay is a national bestselling and award-winning author of several novels. She has enjoyed a lifelong affair with books and brings that love to her contemporary stories. Awful Beautiful Life is her first full-length nonfiction work. Katherine holds a BA and MS from Northwestern University and currently lives outside Chicago, IL with her husband and three children. Publishing credits also include Redbook, USAToday, Christianity Today and FamilyFiction.
By the Author
Awful Beautiful Life
A gripping story of grace, faith, and triumph for a woman whose world shattered hours after her husband's suicide. Becky Powell faced the unthinkable on…