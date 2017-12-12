Barry Lenson

Barry Lenson has written or coauthored many books, including Simple Steps: Ten Things You Can Do to Claim an Exceptional Life, with Dr. Arthur Caliandro, head minister of Marble Collegiate Church, and Take Control of Your Life, with Dr. Richard Shoup. He has also edited many newsletters, including Working Smart and Executive Strategies, and he has written for National Business Employment Weekly, among many other publications. He lives in Millburn, New Jersey.