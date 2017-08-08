Barry Brukoff is a photographer and graphic designer. He is the author of Macchu Picchu, published by Bulfinch Press, and co-author, with John Fowles, of The Enigma of Stonehenge, and Morocco, with text by Paul Bowles.



Nicholas Gage, who was born in Greece in 1939, is the author of Eleni, award-winning bestseller about his family’s struggles to survive the Greek Civil War, which has been translated into 26 languages and sold over 2 million copies worldwide. He also worked as an investigative reporter and foreign correspondent for The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.



