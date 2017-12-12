Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Barbara Moses, PhD
Barbara Moses, PhD, is a sought-after media commentator on career management. Dr. Moses appears frequently on network and local TV and radio, and is the author of What Next?: The Complete Guide to Taking Control of Your Working Life; The Good News About Careers; and Career Intelligence. She is a columnist for the Globe and Mail and the Wall Street Journal’s CareerJournal.com and is a featured expert on various websites. Dr. Moses lives in Toronto. She can be found online at http://www.bbmcareerdev.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use