Barbara A. Perry

Barbara A. Perry is the Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, where she co-directs the Presidential Oral History Program. She has seven books on presidential and federal history. She served as a U.S. Supreme Court fellow and has worked for both Republican and Democratic members of the Senate. Professor Perry has been a commentator for such outlets as CBS, PBS, CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC, NPR, PRI, Fox News, BBC, HuffPost Live, 1A, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Sunday Times of London, USA Today, Bloomberg News, POLITICO, the Daily Beast, and the Associated Press. She lives in Louisville, Kentucky.