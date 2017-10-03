Ashlee Piper

Ashlee Piper is a political strategist turned vegan and eco-lifestyle expert, journalist, and TV personality. She’s a regular contributor to Refinery29, Women’s Health, ABC, CBS, and Glamour, among other outlets. Piper holds a BA from Brown University and an MSc from the University of Oxford, UK. She lives in Chicago with her shelter dog, Banjo. Learn more at ashleepiper.com.

