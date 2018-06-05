Arun Singh

Delos Cosgrove, M.D., is a renowned cardiac surgeon and President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious medical centers. An advisor to President Obama on veteran’s affairs, he was recently appointed to President Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, which offers non-partisan advice on job growth. John Hanc is the author or co-author of fourteen books, including Organize Your Emotions, Optimize Your Life (William Morrow), Organize Your Mind, Optimize Your Life (William Morrow), and The Ultra Mindset (Da Capo.) He is a contributing editor for Runner’s World magazine and Smithsonian online, as well as a contributing writer for Newsday and The New York Times. One of the most prolific cardiac surgeons in America, Arun Singh, M.D., has personally performed over 15,000 cardiac surgeries. Dr. Singh has earned numerous awards as a physician including the American Heart Association’s Hero at Heart Award and the Milton Hamolsky Outstanding Physician Award. In practice at Rhode island Hospital since 1975, Dr. Singh has been voted “Best Physician”by Rhode Island Magazine for the last 16 years and was elected to the Rhode Island Hall of Fame, only the second person of Indian decent to receive this distinction.