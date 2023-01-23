Arnaud Devillard

Olivier Bousquet has been a film journalist for over twenty years. He has also published numerous books on cinema and rock music. Arnaud Devillard is an independent journalist who has been writing for magazines and film reviews for over twenty-five years. Along with Olivier Bousquet, in 2021 Devillard co-authored a french language book titled The Atlas of Cinema. Nicolas Schaller is an author, journalist, and film critic who writes for the renowned French-language magazine, L'Obs. He is the author of a 2004 monograph on Martin Scorsese.