Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer has covered Israeli politics and global affairs for two decades. He is a senior correspondent and columnist for Haaretz and the Israel correspondent for the Economist. He lives in Jerusalem.Read More
By the Author
Bibi
A deeply reported biography of the scandal-plagued Israeli Prime Minister, showing that we cannot understand Israel--its history, present, and future--without first understanding the life and…