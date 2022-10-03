Anne Peralta

Anne Peralta grew up in the San Francisco Bay area as a first-generation Filipino American, where friends and family always came to her for advice. As the eldest daughter in her family, she provided guidance to others, hoping to be the big sister she never had. When she graduated college and began teaching, her students looked to her for encouragement as well. So when she joined TikTok in 2019, it was natural for her to start posting about relationships. Over the last two years, Anne’s relationship posts have helped her social media to grow to 6.8M followers on TikTok , 200K on Instagram, and 86K on YouTube.