Andrew Whitby

Andrew Whitby is an economist and data scientist who has worked in the development data group of the chief economist at the World Bank. He holds a PhD in economics from Oxford, specializing in econometrics, and was coeditor of the 2017 and 2018 editions of World Bank’s Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals. He lives in New York City.
