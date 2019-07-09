Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Andrew Whitby
Andrew Whitby is an economist and data scientist who has worked in the development data group of the chief economist at the World Bank. He holds a PhD in economics from Oxford, specializing in econometrics, and was coeditor of the 2017 and 2018 editions of World Bank’s Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals. He lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
The Sum of the People
In April 2020, the United States will embark on what has been called "the largest peacetime mobilization in American history": the decennial population census. It…