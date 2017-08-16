Andrea Bennett

Andrea Bennett is a National Magazine Award-winning writer and editor who work has been published by The Atlantic, The Globe and Mail, Hazlitt, and The Walrus, among others. Based in Montréal, she is the editor-in-chief of Maisonneuve magazine. Andrea holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia, and a BA in English and French from the University of Guelph. She frequently visits Québec City for romantic weekend getaways and agritourism on Île d’Orléans and Côte-de-Beaupré.