Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Andrea Bennett
Andrea Bennett is a National Magazine Award-winning writer and editor who work has been published by The Atlantic, The Globe and Mail, Hazlitt, and The Walrus, among others. Based in Montréal, she is the editor-in-chief of Maisonneuve magazine. Andrea holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia, and a BA in English and French from the University of Guelph. She frequently visits Québec City for romantic weekend getaways and agritourism on Île d’Orléans and Côte-de-Beaupré.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Moon Québec City
Discover the unmistakable joie de vivre and Québécois pride of this unique city. Inside Moon Québec City you'll find:Strategic itineraries including a walking tour of…
Moon Montréal
Montréal is filled with surprises: vine-covered alleys, unique spiral staircases, and festivals around every corner. Immerse yourself in this distinctly Québécois city with Moon Montréal.…