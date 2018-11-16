Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alexander Tilney
Alexander Tilney received an MFA from Warren Wilson College and has been a fellow at the MacDowell Colony. His writing has appeared in the Southwest Review, Gelf Magazine, and the Journal of The Office for Creative Research. He lives in Brooklyn with his partner, theater artist Sarah Hughes. This is his first novel.Read More
The Expectations
"The Expectations announces a dazzling new voice in American fiction." --Jennifer Egan, author of Manhattan BeachSt. James is an exclusive New England boarding school known…