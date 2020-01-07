Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alexander Starritt

Alexander Starritt has worked or written for a wide variety of publications, including Newsweek, the Guardian, the Daily Mail, the Times Literary Supplement, and Huffington Post. Educated at Oxford, he is also a translator of German. He grew up in the northeast of Scotland and lives in London.


