Alan W. Petrucelli

Alan W. Petrucelli is a critically-acclaimed author and prolific celebrity interviewer. His work has appeared in national and international publications including the New York Times, People, Redbook, Us Weekly, and USA Weekend. He is the author of Morbid Curiosity: The Disturbing Demises of the Famous and Infamous and Liza! Liza!, named “One of the Top 200 Books of the Year” by the New York Times.