Alan Vanneman
Alan Vanneman is the author of Sherlock Holmes and the Giant Rat of Sumatra as well as numerous short stories. He writes online for the Bright Lights Film Journal and lives in Washington, D.C.Read More
By the Author
Sherlock Holmes and the Hapsburg Tiara
A fabulous diamond, a vanishing duke, and a murdered servant boy launch an original and ingeniously constructed Holmesian adventureIn a crafty new novel featuring the…
Sherlock Holmes and the Giant Rat of Sumatra
"A rollicking adventure story . . . [that] puts a superb spin on the intellectual byplay between Holmes and Watson. . . . Splendidly written…