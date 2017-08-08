Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adina Senft
ADINA SENFT, author of the Amish Quilt series from FaithWords, earned an MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania after leaving the plain church in which she grew up. Between books, she enjoys playing the piano and Celtic harp, making historical costumes, and spoiling her flock of rescue chickens.Read More
Learn more: AdinaSenft.com
