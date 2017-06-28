A. A. Hoehling
Adolph August Hoehling (1914-2004) was a writer and military historian. He worked as an editor, journalist, and author. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He published at least thirty titles of historical non-fiction, focusing on the Civil War, the Great War, and World War II.
By the Author
Thunder At Hampton Roads
On March 9, 1862, the "battle of the century" took place at Hampton Roads. The U.S.S. Monitor, the world's first all-iron fighting ship, repulsed the…