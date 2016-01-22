The Thing about Jellyfish

By Ali Benjamin

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Guidance/Health: Death, Guidance/Health: Emotions, Personal Development: Loss, Family Life: Divorce/Stepfamilies, Science: Animals/Insects/Pets

Grades: 5 & up

A stunning debut about how grief can open the world in magical ways.

After her best friend dies in a drowning accident, Suzy is convinced that the true cause of the tragedy was a rare jellyfish sting. Retreating into a silent world of imagination, she crafts a plan to prove her theory– even if it means traveling the globe, alone. Suzy’s achingly heartfelt journey explores life, death, the astonishing wonder of the universe…and the potential for love and hope right next door.

PRAISE

A 2015 National Book Award Finalist

★ “An uncommonly fine first novel.” – Booklist

★ “A painful story smartly told, Benjamin’s first solo novel has appeal well beyond a middle school audience.” – Kirkus Reviews

★ “A shining example of the highs and lows of early adolescence, as well as a testament to the grandeur of the natural world.” – Publishers Weekly

★ “Authentic and poignant.” – School Library Journal

★ “This novel has it all: just-right pacing, authentic voices and characters, beautifully crafted plot, and superb writing.” – Voices of Youth Advocates

VIDEOS