Rapture Practice

By Aaron Hartzler

Genre: Non-fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Teen: Life Religion; Family, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grade: 10 & Up

Educator Guide Watch Video

Sometimes salvation is found in the strangest places: a true story.

Aaron Hartzler grew up in a home where he was taught that at any moment the Rapture could happen. That Jesus might come down in the twinkling of an eye and scoop Aaron and his family up to heaven. As a kid, Aaron was thrilled by the idea that every moment of every day might be his last one on planet Earth.

But as Aaron turned sixteen, he found himself more attached to his earthly life and curious about all the things his family forsakes for the Lord. In this funny and heartfelt coming-of-age memoir, Hartzler recalls his teenage journey to find the person he is without losing the family that loves him.

PRAISE

★ “His story emphasizes discovery more than rebellion, and the narrative is carefully constructed to show and not judge the beliefs of his family and their community… Hartzler’s laugh-out-loud stylings range from the subtle to the ridiculous…A hilarious first-of-its-kind story that will surely inspire more.” — Kirkus Reviews

“Effervescent and moving, evocative and tender.” — The New York Times Book Review

“Hartzler writes with a keen eye for detail… he is equally sure-footed describing his inner turmoil… One of the best things, however, is how lovingly Hartzler portrays his parents, even as they anger him.” — Booklist

“What rings very true… is the author’s thoughtful search for answers to his heart’s biggest questions, and his pragmatism and sense of humor on the journey.” — Publishers Weekly

“[Aaron Hatzler’s] memoir is appealing because of his honesty, and forthrightness… clear and lively.” — School Library Journal