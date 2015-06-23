By Richard Atwater

Genre: Fiction

Curriculum subjects: Adventure: Animals, Pets, Humor, Folk/Fairy Tales: Animals

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide

Mr. Popper’s Penguins is one of the handful of American books for children that has attained the status of a classic. First published in 1938, this story of a housepainter who is sent a male penguin by the great Admiral Drake, and who, thanks to the arrival of a female penguin, soon has twelve penguins living in his house, has amused and enchanted generations of children and their parents.

PRAISE

1939 Newbery Honor Book